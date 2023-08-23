A walk-off loss is certainly not the best thing to endure when an MLB team is making a push into playoff contention. The San Francisco Giants had to endure and nurse the pain of losing to the Philadelphia Phillies. It certainly does not help that the fate of the game was literally in the palm of Camilo Doval but it slipped away. Gabe Kapler thought that they had the win in their back pockets but just could not fathom that they lost.

The Phillies narrowly escaped defeat at the hands of the Giants with a three-to-four scoreline. Trea Turner shot his line drive to Camilo Doval but it went off the pitcher's glove. It gave Philadelphia two runs which consequently ended the game. Everything had been going well for San Francisco up until the ninth inning. Even their rookie, Kyle Harrison, proved that they were in control at certain points of the game.

But, as fate would have it, the Giants lost. Manager Gabe Kapler posits that Doval has been one of the most clutch players in the MLB. It was just unfortunate that he could not catch the ball to save their inning. More than that, he may have said some words that may affect team chemistry, via ESPN.

“When you feel you have the best closer in the game out there in the ninth to win the game, it's disappointing,” the Giants manager said about that missed catch that cost them the game. Kapler expressed what seeing that moment felt for him, “It's definitely a gut punch.”