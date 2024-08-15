Quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are currently in the midst of NFL preseason, gearing up for the upcoming season which is slated to begin in under a month. Jones didn't play for the Giants during their preseason win vs the Detroit Lions a week ago but is expected to give it a go when the team takes on the Houston Texans this weekend.

Jones is of course coming off of an ACL injury that sidelined him for the second half of the 2023 NFL season, and fans are understandably concerned about the status of that knee as he prepares to see real game action for the first time in the better part of a year.

Jones, however, seems confident that his body is in good condition ahead of the matchup, per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

“I don't think I'll be thinking about my knee much,” said Jones. “I think I've tested it. I've tested it in practice, tested it in my rehab workouts, and feel like it's in a good place, so yeah. I think I'm confident my knee will be ready to go, and it won't be something I think about much.”

Can the Giants bounce back?

Entering the 2023 NFL season, the Giants were viewed by many as one of the brighter young teams in the league with lofty potential over the coming years. The team had surprisingly advanced to the second round of the playoffs the previous year, and Jones had signed a lucrative contract extension with the franchise in the offseason after playing well during their postseason run.

However, basically none of those good things manifested in the 2024 season, as Jones struggled mightily behind an offensive line that was among the worst in the league, and by the time the quarterback went down with the ACL injury, the Giants' playoff chances were all but over.

This year is viewed by many as somewhat of a “prove it” year for Jones, with a new downfield weapon in Malik Nabers in the wide receiver room and a theoretically improved offensive line. If Jones is unable to perform up to expectations this year, it may signal a need for the Giants' brass to begin looking elsewhere for answers at the quarterback position.

In any case, Giants fans will get their first of Jones back in action this Saturday vs the Texans on the road at 1:00 PM ET.