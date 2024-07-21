The New York Giants strongly considered trading up in the draft last spring so they could bring in a new quarterback to lead the team. In the end, general manager Joe Schoen decided that he could not pursue a deal with the New England Patriots for the No. 3 pick overall. As a result of that choice, it appears that Daniel Jones is once again in the driver's seat to become the Giants starting quarterback.

Jones stated shortly before the start of training camp that he is healthy and ready to return to the field. The quarterback suffered a torn ACL last November, and that injury kept him from practicing with the team in offseason practice sessions.

However, he gave a brief statement Sunday while working with young football players at his football camp, and he said he was looking forward to practicing when Giants training camp opens next week.

“I feel good. Ready to go. Ready to go for training camp,” Jones said. “Looking forward to next Wednesday.”

If Jones is ready to go and can demonstrate that he has passed all of his health milestones, he should be in the lineup when the Giants host the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 season opener.

Jones has much to prove in 2024

Jones signed a 4-year, $160 million contract with the Giants prior to the start of the 2023 season, but there is a potential out at the end of the 2025 season. Since the Giants brought in Drew Lock during free agency and they were so interested in moving up to potentially draft Drake Maye, it is clear that the Giants need to see Jones deliver a productive season or they are likely to go in another direction at the QB1 position next year.

The Giants are featured in the Hard Knocks offseason series, and it's clear that the quarterback is facing a huge season as far as his future with the Giants is concerned. There is no doubt that the Giants coaching staff and team executives want to see Jones stand up and deliver a productive season if he is going to continue as New York's starting quarterback in the years to come.

Jones played in just 6 games last season, and his performance was substandard. He completed 108 of 160 passes for 909 yards with 2 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions.

However, he was much better in the 2022 season when he completed 317 of 472 passes for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

One of his best performances came in the Giants Wild Card game against the Vikings. Jones led the Giants to a 31-24 road triumph over the Vikings, and Daniel Jones completed an impressive 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards with TDs and and no interceptions.

If he can deliver a similar performance in the season opener against Minnesota, he will start to answer those questioning him in a positive manner.