Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay’s horrendous scrimmage have Giants fans reconsidering their life choices

The New York Giants have not found a modicum of success in the last few years. Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of good play in the last four years. However, more often than not, Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL. Inaccurate passes and fumbled balls have led some fans to call him “Danny Derps”, and has started some trade rumors for the team.

Unfortunately, it seems that Jones’ issues from his rookie year are still noticeable in his fifth year. A viral video on TikTok made the rounds, featuring Jones during a live scrimmage for the Giants. In it, Jones looked uncomfortable as the quarterback, making bad reads and badly missing the mark on some of his passes. (via wavescentral)

Already, Giants fans are groaning at the possibility of seeing this mess for the 2022 season.

Fans are particularly irate at Daniel Jones, and it’s not hard to see why. Four years into his NFL career, and he hasn’t shown that he could be a consistent starter in this league. This scrimmage all but solidified that to the nay-sayers.

However, another Giants player caught the ire of fans here. The most viral clip from the TikTok is a horribly thrown pass from Jones to what looks like Kenny Golladay. Upon closer inspection of the clip though, look at Golladay’s route-running. It looks to be an out route… but the execution and the effort on the play is so shoddy, it somehow overshadowed the bad pass from Jones.

By the looks of things, this is going to be a looooong season for Giants fans. Buckle up, folks.

