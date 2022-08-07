The New York Giants have not found a modicum of success in the last few years. Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of good play in the last four years. However, more often than not, Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL. Inaccurate passes and fumbled balls have led some fans to call him “Danny Derps”, and has started some trade rumors for the team.

Unfortunately, it seems that Jones’ issues from his rookie year are still noticeable in his fifth year. A viral video on TikTok made the rounds, featuring Jones during a live scrimmage for the Giants. In it, Jones looked uncomfortable as the quarterback, making bad reads and badly missing the mark on some of his passes. (via wavescentral)

Already, Giants fans are groaning at the possibility of seeing this mess for the 2022 season.

Imagine 17 weeks of this. https://t.co/eFPuldbtU4 — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) August 7, 2022

So many weapons for NYG. But they might not matter. https://t.co/5stGb1DM9s — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 7, 2022

Fans are particularly irate at Daniel Jones, and it’s not hard to see why. Four years into his NFL career, and he hasn’t shown that he could be a consistent starter in this league. This scrimmage all but solidified that to the nay-sayers.

Looks like 50 cent first pitch pic.twitter.com/6UZ35X228s — rob (@rreagles20) August 7, 2022

However, another Giants player caught the ire of fans here. The most viral clip from the TikTok is a horribly thrown pass from Jones to what looks like Kenny Golladay. Upon closer inspection of the clip though, look at Golladay’s route-running. It looks to be an out route… but the execution and the effort on the play is so shoddy, it somehow overshadowed the bad pass from Jones.

Who’s the receiver? That’s a terrible route. Slips and then makes no effort but lots of folks are blaming Daniel Jones. We don’t know the WRs landmark or where the QB is coached to put that pass. https://t.co/g0cunrCFR3 — Rich (@richjmadrid) August 7, 2022

Our 72 million dollar WR making Daniel Jones look like a fool.Shame on Golladay so disappointing man 🎥@ashtongriffith_

pic.twitter.com/v4ChxXh1bZ — Clouts (Alex) (@itsclouts) August 7, 2022

By the looks of things, this is going to be a looooong season for Giants fans. Buckle up, folks.