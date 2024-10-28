Daniel Jones' days as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants may be numbered. However, the Duke alum is safe against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

Jones will have a long leash against the vaunted Steelers defense despite getting pulled in the fourth quarter in Week 7, via ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

“I'm just going to focus on playing well. I think playing well, winning the game, that puts us all in the best position,” the 27-year-old said. “[Daboll] can make his decision, he's the head coach, so my job is to play and play well and that's what I'm focused on.”

Jones has been mediocre once again this season, tossing 1,442 yards (206 per game) with just six touchdowns and four interceptions through seven starts. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder also has 184 rushing yards on 50 carries (3.7 yards per tote).

Jones was pulled for backup Drew Lock against the Philadelphia Eagles after completing 14 of 21 passes for 99 yards, in addition to 20 rushing yards on five carries. The Giants lost 28-3 to fall to 2-5.

Will Jones bounce back against the likes of TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick?

Daniel Jones' Giants journey may end soon

Jones is now in his sixth season in New York, and he's still struggling to move the ball consistently. The 2019 sixth overall pick briefly looked like the franchise quarterback after leading the team to the NFC Divisional Round in '22, promptly signing a four-year, $160 million rookie extension. However, he's mostly floundered since then.

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka admitted that bouncing back from being benched is challenging for quarterbacks, via the team's website.

“Yeah, I've certainly had that experience as a young quarterback in college,” Kafka said. “I think for me personally, it motivated me to be better. Motivated me to do whatever I can to help the team and whenever I got my chance back, to take advantage of those opportunities.”

It won't be easy for Jones to rebound against an upper-echelon defense, but the return of star rookie wideout Malik Nabers gives him a glimmer of hope heading into the home primetime matchup.