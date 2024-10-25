ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Giants head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers as they look to finally get back on track after back-to-back losses when they come into this Week 8 matchup.. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Giants-Steelers prediction and pick.

The Week 8 matchup between the New York Giants (2-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) at Acrisure Stadium promises to be a telling contest. The Steelers, currently 5-2, are favored by 6.5 points and look to continue their strong season. Pittsburgh’s defense, known for forcing turnovers, will aim to capitalize on the Giants’ struggles with interceptions. With a solid running game that excels in yards after contact, the Steelers will test the Giants’ defense, which has been vulnerable against the run.

On the other hand, the Giants, sitting at 2-5, need a strong performance to turn their season around. They will rely on Malik Naber’s receiving prowess and hope to limit mistakes against a formidable Steelers secondary. New York’s defense must focus on disrupting Pittsburgh’s passing game to keep the score within reach. Despite being underdogs, if the Giants can control turnovers and establish an effective offensive rhythm, they could challenge the Steelers and potentially cover the spread. This game is crucial for both teams as they seek to solidify their standings in their respective divisions.

Here are the Giants-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

New York Giants: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +220

Pittsburgh Steelers: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -270

Over: 36.5 (-108)

Under: 36.5 (-112)

How to Watch Giants vs. Steelers

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-4-1

Over/Under Record: 1-6

Head-To-Head Record: 1-3 (SU) / 3-1 (ATS)

The New York Giants are set to pull off a road victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 8 matchup, driven by a combination of strategic adjustments and key player performances. Despite their 2-5 record, the Giants have shown flashes of potential, particularly in their passing game led by quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones’s ability to extend plays with his legs and connect with receivers like Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson will be crucial against a Steelers defense that thrives on pressuring the quarterback. The Giants’ offensive line, which has improved over recent weeks, must continue to provide Jones with the protection needed to exploit Pittsburgh’s secondary.

Defensively, the Giants will aim to capitalize on any mistakes by the Steelers’ offense. With Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation still developing, the Giants’ pass rush, led by Kayvon Thibodeaux, can disrupt the rhythm of the Steelers’ attack. Additionally, New York’s secondary has been opportunistic, and forcing turnovers could be a game-changer. The Giants’ recent history against the Steelers may not be favorable, but their ability to adapt and execute a balanced game plan gives them a strong chance to secure an upset. By controlling the clock and winning key battles in the trenches, the Giants can emerge victorious in this pivotal matchup.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-2

Over/Under Record: 3-4

Head-To-Head Record: 3-1 (SU) / 1-3 (ATS)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are primed to secure a victory against the New York Giants in Week 8 at Acrisure Stadium. Fresh off an impressive 37-15 win over the Jets, the Steelers have found new life with Russell Wilson at the helm. Wilson’s debut performance, throwing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, showcased the potential of Pittsburgh’s revamped offense. The Steelers’ balanced attack, featuring a resurgent running game led by Najee Harris, should exploit a Giants defense that has struggled against both the pass and run this season. Additionally, Pittsburgh’s defense, allowing just 14.4 points per game, presents a formidable challenge for a Giants offense that has been sputtering, scoring only 10 points in their last two games combined.

The Steelers’ home-field advantage will play a crucial role, as they’ve been solid at Acrisure Stadium this season. Mike Tomlin’s team is riding high with a 5-2 record and tied for first in the AFC North, while the Giants are languishing at 2-5 and last in the NFC East. The momentum is clearly in Pittsburgh’s favor, and their defense, which has been adept at forcing turnovers, should capitalize on the Giants’ offensive woes. With Daniel Jones struggling and the Giants’ offense in disarray, the Steelers are well-positioned to dominate on both sides of the ball and extend their winning streak to three games.

Final Giants-Steelers Prediction & Pick

In the Week 8 matchup, the Pittsburgh Steelers are favored by 6.5 points against the New York Giants, and they are likely to cover the spread. The Steelers have shown an offensive resurgence with Russell Wilson, who effectively utilized targets like George Pickens in his debut, leading to a balanced attack that can exploit the Giants’ defensive weaknesses. Pittsburgh’s running game, spearheaded by Najee Harris, has also gained momentum, which will be crucial against a Giants defense that has struggled against the run.

The Giants, sitting at 2-5, face significant challenges, particularly with their offensive line issues and Daniel Jones potentially missing key protection. With a lack of offensive consistency and a tendency to turn the ball over, New York may find it difficult to keep pace. The Steelers’ defense has been formidable, allowing just 14 points per game and forcing turnovers at critical moments. Given these factors, expect Pittsburgh to dominate at home and cover the -6.5 spread with a solid performance on both sides of the ball.

Final Giants-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -6.5 (-102), Under 36.5 (-112)