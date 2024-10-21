Sunday didn't go according to plan for the New York Giants. Daniel Jones and the offense couldn't get anything going all afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Brian Daboll made the decision to bench his starting quarterback in favor of Drew Lock in the fourth quarter with the Giants trailing 28-3.

Despite the disastrous showing and the decision to change quarterbacks late in the game, Daboll still believes in Jones as the quarterback of the Giants moving forward, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Giants HC Brian Daboll said that Daniel Jones is still his starting QB for Week 8 on MNF vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The Giants season is slipping away from them after dropping to 2-5 with Sunday's loss to the Eagles. They now trail the Washington Commanders by three games in the NFC East and will need to make a heroic run to try and get back into the playoff race.

The quarterback play from Jones has hurt the Giants, and it has become even more apparent that the former top 10 pick just doesn't stack up with the top quarterbacks in the league. For the season, Jones is completing 62.5% of his passes with 1,442 yards in seven games. He has thrown six touchdowns to four interceptions. Jones will get a chance to improve those numbers as the starter moving forward.

While those numbers don't seem terrible on the surface, the lack of firepower and explosiveness with Jones at the helm makes this Giants offense much easier to defend. Defenses don't fear Jones beating them over the top, which makes it much more difficult to run the ball and protect the quarterback.

Injuries have hurt this Giants offense during the early part of the season as well. Star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers missed two games with a concussion and running back Devin Singletary has also been in and out of the lineup while battling an injury.