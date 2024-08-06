The New York Giants had an eventful joint practice session against the Detroit Lions yesterday. Both teams were involved in multiple skirmishes throughout the practice, emptying the benches and halting practice several times. Surprisingly, one of the players who initiated a scuffle was none other than Giants QB Daniel Jones.

Jones shared his thoughts on what started the scuffle with ESPN's Jordan Raanan. He responded strongly after Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill pushed Giants center Greg Van Roten to the turf after a play. Jones shoved McNeill in the back after the play, which sparked a scrum on the field.

“A situation happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys,” Jones said. “I thought it was good competitive practice all day [Monday] and we made some plays and did some good things. There are some things we need to shore up, for sure, but good intensity and competitive spirit.”

This was the first of approximately eight skirmishes throughout the practice.

It was apparent from the start of practice that it would be chippy all day long. Giants defenders got into it with Lions superstar wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on the second play of live drills. It is notable that this happened on a different practice field than the brawl involving Jones. It seems like violence was just in the air that morning.

Giants QB Daniel Jones says he would like to play in preseason opener vs. Lions on Thursday

Daniel Jones isn't done with the Detroit Lions just yet.

According to the New York Post, Jones would like to play in the team's preseason opener against the Lions on Thursday night.

“Yeah, I’d like to play,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, that’s coach’s decision and I’ll do whatever Dabes’ thinks.”

We respect the attitude from Daniel Jones. However, it seems unlikely that the Giants' coaching staff will let him play in the preseason opener. Jones has an extensive injury history in the NFL, which means the team should treat him very carefully during the preseason.

Additionally, the main appeal of joint practices is that starters can get live reps against a different team with the added protection that coaches can blow a play dead early.

“I think we try to make practice as game-like as possible and get real game-speed reps in practice to make sure you’re ready to go,” Jones said. “Regardless of what Dabes decides this coming game, I’ll be ready to go when given the chance.”

Regardless, we can't wait to see the Giants and Lions go at it on Thursday night after this week's chippy joint practice sessions.