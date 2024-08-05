A big determinant of the New York Giants' success is how good Daniel Jones will be able to perform in the coming season. Clearly, Brian Daboll and the rest of the squad know that their quarterback has a very competitive animal inside of him. However, it might get a little too aggressive at times which could result in instances like their joint practice rumble against the Detroit Lions. Brian Burns appreciates his signal caller but does not want him to be in that situation again.

There are a lot of reasons as to why tempers would get extremely high at the Lions and Giants joint practice. However, a big reason why Brian Daboll's team got mad was because the Lions' defense was not following the quarterback's no-contact rule. Clearly, the Giants did not want their quarterback to get hurt. This is because it cost them a lot the last time that it happened. Brian Burns wanted the same thing, He even posits that Daniel Jones should just chill out sometimes, via Alex Smith of Yahoo Sports.

“Daniel got jiggy with it? Daniel was out there with it? I’m gonna need him to back up, let his O-line handle that. But no, Daniel is a competitor, man. He’s a fighter, so I don’t expect anything less from him. But I don’t need him in there, I don’t need him getting hit. Keep him healthy,” the Giants defensive end declared.

Jones was still in the middle of the fight before the Giants coaching staff had to pull him out. He very clearly wanted to stand up for his fellow teammates. But, it may not have been the most wise decision to make.

Giants-Lions brawl? Just another day in NFL joint practices

These fights like that of the Giants and Lions have become normal occurrences in the league. This especially happens during the lead-up to the NFL preseason. The Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and Washington Commanders among other squads had been involved in these brawls too. The Giants' defensive menace offered a reason as to why this could be happening during joint practices.

“That’s just camp. That’s just a hot day. Tempers start to flare when it’s hot, you’re tired, and you’ve got people hitting you. So, this is what happens,” Burns added.

There is still a lot of work to do for the Giants before they achieve their in-season form. Will this fight against the Lions hold them back or fuel them to propel them into a better competitive spirit?