Daniel Jones and the New York Giants faced an underwhelming start in their NFL season opener. After spending most of last season sidelined with a torn ACL and playing only six games, Jones took the field again on Sunday, September 8, against the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones had a tough time in the blowout defeat against Sam Darnold and the Vikings, as the Giants lost 28-6 on Sunday. They fell behind 14-3 early and couldn’t bounce back, ending the game without a single touchdown.

The Giants couldn’t score a touchdown in their 2024 opener, falling to the Vikings while their home crowd grew more frustrated. Jones went 22-for-42, passing for 186 yards, and threw an interception that Vikings defensive end Andrew Van Ginkel returned for a touchdown.

Unhappy New York Giants fans flaming Daniel Jones

Giants fans were unhappy as they left the stadium, with some waiting to boo and shout a new nickname at Jones as he walked out. They called him “Danny Pennies,” a reference to the original nickname “Danny Dimes.”

The New York fan base is notoriously impatient, and New York sports figures often face intense scrutiny. For Jones, it’s especially tough, as he's widely criticized by his own fans both on social media and in person, as seen in a new video that surfaced after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

This scene perfectly captures the level of frustration New York Giants fans have with Jones. NFL players typically attend to media duties, shower, and spend time with family before leaving the stadium, usually about two hours after the game ends. Yet, these Giants fans were determined to wait and express their feelings directly to Jones in person.

Daniel Jones underperforming in Week 1

In his first regular-season game back from a torn ACL, Jones struggled with his running game, gaining just 15 yards on six carries.

On the other hand, Darnold had a stellar debut for the Vikings, completing 79.2 percent of his passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing only one interception.

The Giants opted to stick with Daniel Jones for the 2024 season rather than choosing a new quarterback with the 6th overall pick in the NFL Draft, even though many talent evaluators had publicly declared this year’s quarterback class as one of the strongest in over a decade.

Instead, the Giants selected LSU football star WR Malik Nabers, who possesses a unique skill set and exceptional abilities. However, he currently doesn’t have a reliable quarterback to get him the ball.

Surging quarterback market

Last March, the Giants secured Jones as their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future, signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract. This decision followed his best NFL season to date, during which he amassed 3,205 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, along with 708 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Although 2022 was Jones’ fourth NFL season, and his stats improved compared to his first three years, they don’t measure up to other quarterbacks who recently received contract extensions. For instance, Lions QB Jared Goff just finished a season with 4,575 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, leading Detroit to the NFC Championship game.

New York ended the 2023 season with a 6-11 record but aimed for improvement in 2024. For the first time in his career, Jones has a true No. 1 wide receiver in rookie Malik Nabers to target.

Goff received a far more lucrative extension this offseason compared to Jones, but the NFL quarterback market has surged since the Giants locked in their starting QB in 2022.