There is no doubt that there is a ton of hype surrounding New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers who will be donning the legendary No. 1 that came out of retirement. While people think they should temper their expectations with the first-year Giants pass-catcher after some drop-filled practices, teammate and linebacker Isaiah Simmons has a different idea.

While an interview was being conducted with Nabers via SNY Giants, the rookie had Simmons answer the question of what a successful first year would be like in the NFL. Simmons would not hold back as his predictions would put Nabers having one of the best rookie seasons ever by a receiver.

“Now this is just off of me seeing him in OTAs, camp, preseason,” Simmons said on Nabers. “This is the standard I hold him too, I'm on his a** everyday. Expectations for him? I say, offensive rookie of the year, over 1000 [receiving yards], no more than three drops and that's me really giving him grace, after this year, those three drops, that's not allowed.”

“Actually, I need…The goal is like 1500 or more,” Simmons continued. “Touchdowns? I need first year, I'm going to he realistic, I think you can go for 12, that's a lot not gonna lie, I say all these things because I know, I've seen a lot of really good receivers like DeAndre Hopkins, I see some greatness in him…He's gotta work to get there. I think Malik is one of those guys that has that it factor.”

Malik Nabers talks about the build up to his rookie season with Giants

Nabers has this much hype as he was selected with the sixth overall pick coming out of LSU where he recorded 1,546 yards to go along with 14 touchdowns last season in a dynamite year. Heading into his first year of the league, he told SNY Giants before Simmons said his predictions that he's glad football is back.

“I'm very excited to go out there and play football once again,” Nabers said. “You know, football is finally back, so I'm happy to go out there and continue to play football.”

It has not always been easy for the LSU product as he's had an injury that slowed his progress a bit during training camp which Nabers admitted when asked if it has been seamless transition between college and professional football. However, he will likely get a huge workload out of the gate being the new favorite target for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones who Nabers revealed that the chemistry has been forming and wants to make the game easier for the signal-caller.

“The chemistry has been going pretty well, trying to find, you know, a lot of ways to get open,” Nabers said. “Help him, you know, make those, you know, those hard plays be easy. So, I mean you know those long catches, trying to make those look easy for him so he's more confident to give me the ball when I'm down the field.”

With people making their bold predictions for the season on the Giants open, their season opens up against the Minnesota Vikings.