The Giants’ sign that Daniel Jones will be ready to play vs. Packers

The New York Giants are traveling across the pond to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in London. Their quarterback situation is a bit uncertain as Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor each deal with injuries.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network notes that the Giants could be optimistic about Jones, who is considered day-to-day with his ankle injury, since they didn’t add any quarterbacks to their roster yet. Although they are still looking to see how he does in practice, this is a sign that Danny Dimes may not miss any time due to his injury.

The #Giants didn’t immediately sign any of the QBs who worked out Tuesday — another indication they’re optimistic Daniel Jones (ankle) will be able to go against the #Packers. They’ll know more after practice today. https://t.co/ERxPrVnNtJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2022

The Giants worked out one of Jones’ injury replacements from 2021, Jake Fromm, much to the chagrin of the fanbase, as well as AJ McCarron and Brian Lewerke, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. If New York does sign Jones’ temporary replacement, it will be with not much time before the game arrives.

In four games this season, Jones has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 631 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while running for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Although Saquon Barkley is the key reason for the Giants’ success on offense, Jones has not hindered the team’s ability to win so far.

The Giants will face their biggest challenge of the season when they take on the Packers. Their defense will have a tough time slowing down Aaron Rodgers. On offense, even with a healthy Daniel Jones, it will be tough to drive the ball against the Packers’ defense.