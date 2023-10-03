New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has earned a reputation as one of the sloppiest signal callers in the NFL. Jones has recorded a league-high 24 fumbles lost since he entered the NFL ranks four years ago, per NFL on CBS.

Daniel Jones' 24 fumbles lost are the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2019. pic.twitter.com/0iT6zWIFAw — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 3, 2023

Seahawks defensive end Mario Edwards sacked Daniel Jones with just 59 seconds remaining in the first quarter on MNF. Jones fumbled the ball and Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks recorded the fumble recovery. That was Daniel Jones' 24th career fumble.

Bad day at the office for Daniel Jones on MNF

Daniel Jones had a rough outing in their atrocious 24-3 loss to the visiting Seahawks on MNF. He also threw costly two interceptions in the game. The first one was a pick-six that Seattle defensive back Devon Witherspoon returned 97 yards for a touchdown. Jones' gaffe put the Giants in a 21-3 hole. He threw another ill-advised interception in the fourth quarter. Both passes were intended for Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell.

It isn't just the Seahawks' secondary that led to New York's downfall in Week 4. The Giants offensive line couldn't protect Daniel Jones all night. Seattle's pass rush sacked Jones an incredible 11 times on Monday. This was one night he would rather forget.

Jones recorded just 137 passing yards in the Giants' 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Daniel Jones signed a lucrative, four-year $160 million contract extension in March that pays him $40 million per year. One anonymous 49ers player called that “a travesty” after his Week 3 performance.

It seemed Jones was on the right track after his incredible performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the 2022 NFC Wild Card Game. Unfortunately, things haven't gone as planned for the beleaguered 1-3 Giants.

Daniel Jones and the Giants hope to have Saquon Barkley back in time for their game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.