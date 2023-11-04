Giants move tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Tyrod Taylor to Injured Reserve and both will miss at least 4 games

After one of the most depressing losses of the year, the New York Giants will try to get back on track when they go to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. The challenging trip will be made that much more difficult because the Giants had to place tight end Darren Waller and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Injured Reserve.

Waller suffered a hamstring injury in the Giants' 13-10 loss to the Jets in overtime in Week 8, while Taylor had a rib injury. Head coach Brian Daboll knew both players would be out this week, but the move to IR means that each player will have to miss at least 4 games.

Waller is the Giants best receiver and one of the top tight ends in the league when healthy. He has caught a team-leading 35 passes for 384 yards with 1 touchdowns. Taylor had done a fine job filling in for starting quarterback Daniel Jones. He has completed 57 of 87 passes this season for 579 yards with 2 touchdowns and he has not thrown an interception.

Taylor has also carried the ball 22 times for 98 yards with a long run of 20 yards.

Jones will return to the lineup this week against the Raiders. He has completed 104 of 151 passes for 884 yards with 2 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Jones has had trouble with his decision making and that's one of the reasons that Taylor appeared to have a major advantage over him.

Since Waller won't be able to play, the Giants will need wideout Darius Slayton to step up. However, the key to the New York offense will likely be the running and receiving of Saquon Barkley. If Barkley does not have a big game, it may be difficult for the Giants to pick up a victory over the Raiders.