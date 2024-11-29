The New York Giants have been one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024. New York is now 2-10 after losing to Dallas on Thanksgiving. The Giants are now in contention for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the rest of the regular season feels hopeless. Unfortunately, the Giants received some rough injury news after their Thanksgiving loss.

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said he dislocated his elbow on Thursday against the Cowboys, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. His elbow was wrapped and in a sling after the game. Lawrence will undergo further tests in the next couple of days, likely after the holiday weekend. Naturally, he is uncertain about his timeline to return to the field.

This is a huge injury for the Giants. Lawrence is one of their best defensive players and is in the middle of his best career season. He has logged 44 total tackles with nine sacks through 12 games played. That is already his career high for sacks in a season.

Unfortunately, there is little incentive to get Lawrence back on the field as soon as possible. The Giants would risk Lawrence suffering a setback with his elbow injury, of a more significant injury, if he returns for meaningless games in December.

It must be very tempting for the Giants to throw in the towel for the rest of the 2024 season.

Brian Daboll not worried about job security amid Giants' disastrous season

Understandably, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about his job security after Thursday's crushing defeat.

Daboll gave an answer that suggests that he is not concerned at all.

“Brian Daboll was asked if he's worried about his job security,” Giants reporter Jordan Raanan said on X, formerly Twitter. “Responded ‘no.' He's not happy with the results. Nobody is happy with the results. But he still has ‘confidence in the people. Just got to do better.'”

This should not be too surprising for Giants fans. Owner John Mara came out earlier in November and said that he wants to keep both Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for the 2025 season. That does not mean Daboll is invincible, but he'd have to really convince Mara that it is the right move to fire him.

Next up for the Giants is a Week 14 matchup against the Saints.