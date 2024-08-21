Fun fact: the New York Giants have a need at quarterback. If Daniel Jones doesn’t take the world by storm this season, the team could — and should — look elsewhere for a QB.

The Giants tried to trade up to land one in the 2024 NFL Draft but were unwilling to pay an arm and a leg. They stood pat and made a sensible selection of wide receiver Malik Nabers. In the 2025 NFL Draft, they have no excuse not to be aggressive in pursuit of a QB. Even if they want to keep Jones, they need to get a legitimately good youngster in the building.

In his early 2025 mock draft, Field Yates of ESPN has the Giants trading up with the New England Patriots to land a hopeful franchise quarterback: Carson Beck of Georgia.

Giants land Carson Beck in ESPN's early 2025 mock draft

Yates writes the following about New York's quarterback situation and Beck as a prospect: “Daniel Jones has no guaranteed money left on his contract past this season, and if the Giants finish with a record commensurate with the sixth pick, it's safe to assume they'd be in the quarterback market. Beck — my early QB1 for the class — is a silky smooth pocket passer with excellent 6-foot-4 size and enough mobility to navigate inside and outside the pocket. He's coming off a season in which he finished third in the FBS in passing yards (3,941) and fourth in completion percentage (72.4%).”

The Giants are starting to piece together a nice little receiver group with Nabers as the crown jewel. Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt are very solid and still young. Andrew Thomas highlights an offensive line that…is at least better than what it was and could keep improving if the front office plays its cards right. Whatever quarterback that steps in will have a decent, improving supporting cast.

Beck is among the current crop of top quarterbacks for the next class along with Quinn Ewers of Texas and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado. But things move quickly in college football. Beck isn’t guaranteed to be the cream of the crop in the 2025 NFL Draft after this season. Whoever is at the top will surely be high on the Giants' wishlist in the draft.