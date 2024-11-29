thThe Dallas Cowboys have put the New York Giants out of their misery in Week 13, officially eliminating them from playoff contention with a 27-20 win. In the days prior to the game, the Giants have benched Daniel Jones, who ultimately asked for his release; soon after, Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, after the game, Giants coach Brian Daboll answered questions from the press about his job security after his team fell to 2-10 and out of the playoffs.

“Brian Daboll was asked if he's worried about his job security,” Giants reporter Jordan Raanan said on X, formerly Twitter. “Responded ‘no.' He's not happy with the results. Nobody is happy with the results. But he still has ‘confidence in the people. Just got to do better.'”

Week 13: Cowboys knock Giants out of playoff contention

Those comments from Brian Daboll must sound like a coach preparing for his firing, and if Giants owner John Mara does sack him, he might also put GM Joe Schoen in the package.

It's a major decision for ownership, considering the team only has five games left, which they'd play for nothing but pride and possibly the top pick in next year's draft. In that case, the coach and GM would likely preside over the team losing the rest of the way and then make sure to draft the player they need.

However, the team has already whiffed on Daniel Jones, whom they drafted sixth overall in 2019 and who ended up winning a single playoff game for them in his entire tenure.

Additionally, Giants fans have soured on Daboll and Schoen even before this game, first for sticking with Jones for longer than necessary and then for benching him too late and just to save money, at least per an anonymous Giants player.

At this point, maybe the coach has even lost the locker room. For instance, star wideout Malik Nabers called Daboll out for not getting him any catches in Week 12 when the Buccaneers steamrolled them 30-7.

At this point, several signs point to the team canning Daboll, though it may or may not happen during the season. Still, the Giants have shown signs of looking ahead to the future.

On Tuesday, fans spotted Joe Schoen visiting a Colorado Football practice, sparking speculation about the Giants possibly drafting Shedeur Sanders, one of the top prospects for next year's draft.

However, all this is speculation for now, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he plans to block his son–along with Heisman Trophy candidate Travis Hunter Jr.–from joining the “wrong teams.”