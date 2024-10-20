The New York Giants are on their way to a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The offensive line has been brutal, with seven Philly sacks in the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, the Giants replaced quarterback Daniel Jones with backup Drew Lock, leading to plenty of speculation.

There was no announcement from the Giants which takes an injury out of the question for now. Brian Daboll has backed Jones publically this season and has not flirted with putting Lock in to this point. Whether this is Jones losing his job or the Giants waving the white flag on this game is unknown right now.

The Giants entered Week 7 with a chance to enter the NFC Wild Card conversation. Even after a brutal Sunday night performance against the Bengals, they were 2-4 with a stout defense and a superstar wide receiver returning. Saquon Barkley and the Eagles had a different idea, as they smoked New York in the first three quarters.

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles smoke the Giants at home

Barkley, the former Giant, was the star of the first three quarters. He had 187 total yards and a touchdown to break open the 25-point lead. He was the target of plenty of boos from the MetLife Stadium faithful but ran right through them in this one. Jalen Hurts jumped into the end zone two times and the game slipped away.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas had surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot this week. He will be out for an extended period, which put the offensive line into a blender. What had been a solid group was eviscerated by the Eagles' defensive line. Those seven sacks cost the Giants 57 yards in the game.

The Giants are back in primetime next week as they travel to Pittsburgh for a Monday night matchup. Whether Jones or Lock starts that game is unknown, but Jones has certainly been put on notice after this benching.