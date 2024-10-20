Running back Saquon Barkley was confident he would not be booed in his first game in MetLife Stadium as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for him, he could not have been more wrong and received a rude awakening.

New York Giants fans in the stadium proved there was no love lost for the Eagles running back, who was showered with boos on his first carry of the game. The play resulted in just a one-yard gain, much to the delight of the crowd.

Barkley would get his revenge on the following play as he caught a pass from Jalen Hurts and trucked Giants safety Dane Belton. The crowd would not relent and continued booing Barkley during each ensuing touch.

Barkley, the Giants' former No. 2 overall pick in 2018, signed with the Eagles in the 2024 offseason. The 27-year-old claimed that he wanted to return to New York but did not receive a contract offer from the team. Giants fans had less of a problem with Barkley leaving and more of an issue with him choosing to sign with their divisional rival seemingly out of spite.

The Fox broadcast reported that Barkley said before the game that he is still a close friend of many members of the team including Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence. The fans, however, are clearly a different story. Before Barkley declared that he would not receive such a reaction from the crowd, he should have checked social media to see how Giants fans truly feel about him.

Eagles' Saquon Barkley continued to get booed by Giants fans

Not only was Barkley heavily booed on practically all of his first-quarter touches but Giants fans found significant pleasure in seeing the running back struggle. The loudest pops of the game came when he ran for negative yards, including a failed wildcat play on the team's third drive. Standout rookie corner Dru Phillips corralled him behind the line of scrimmage on the play.

In the first quarter, Barkley received six carries for just 17 rushing yards with his longest run being eight yards. He added one catch for 10 yards as Hurts struggled to find time to throw in the pocket.

The Giants' defense led the way in the opening frame as they sacked Hurts three times and routinely created chaos in the backfield. Lawrence unsurprisingly led the way with three first-quarter tackles, including one sack. Edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Brian Burns also each got to Hurts once.

The first quarter ended with neither team scoring or finding much offense.