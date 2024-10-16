ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We have an NFC East battle as the New York Football Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Giants prediction and pick.

The Eagles are coming off a big win over the Cleveland Browns 20-16 in a contest they wished was not so close. A win is a win, however, the Browns are not playing good football right now. As a result, they shipped Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday afternoon to start the tanking process. The Eagles are now 3-2 and sit in second place in the division.

The Giants are 2-4 to start the season and showcased a poor performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. Head coach Brian Dabbol has done a great job with this team and they are trending in the right direction. The wins aren't coming yet, but the team is competitive and many did not expect that coming into the season. Malik Nabers missed the last game due to a concussion but has been one of the top rookies this season. New York has a chance to upset the Eagles at home.

Here are the Eagles-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Giants Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -3 (-120)

Moneyline: -178

New York Giants: +3 (-102)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 43.5 (-104)

Under: 43.5 (-118)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles opened the season scoring 34 points in a close win against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil. Since then, they have failed to score more than 21 points in a game. The offense is struggling outside of Saquon Barkley. They have dealt with injuries but are finally healthy again, maybe that will help get the offense going.

Jalen Hurts has two elite weapons at receiver and one of the top tight ends in the game, Dallas Goedert. There is no reason he should only have six passing touchdowns and four interceptions. Hurts has also been sacked 14 times. The offensive line that has been praised to be the best in the NFL is not protecting Hurts well enough. This Week 7 game against the Giants could be a good opponent for them to finally figure things out. Having A.J. Brown healthy is huge for this offense.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants just got news that Andrew Thomas will miss the rest of the season. Not only is that a huge blow to the offensive line, it's a huge blow to the offense as a whole. Thomas is one of the top tackles in the game. To make matters worse, Devin Singletary and Nabers are banged up and questionable for this game. If the Giants want any shot of beating the Eagles, they must play.

Tyrone Tracey Jr. is emerging. He now has over 200 rush yards on the year with a score. He rushed for 128 yards against the Seattle Seahawks and has a chance to be a really good sneaky back for the Giants. He can also catch passes as he caught six for 57 yards in the SNF loss to the Bengals. Darius Slayton and Wan'dale Robinson have been good this season also, giving Daniel Jones almost 600 receiving yards combined.

The Eagles are going to run the rock all night long. New York better have a game plan for it.

Final Eagles-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Under is the best call on the board. However, with the injuries to the Giants' offense, I like the Eagles to win this game also. Take the Eagles and the Under and don't look back.

Final Eagles-Giants Prediction & Pick: Eagles ML (-178), Under 43.5 (-118)