Saquon Barkley agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $11 million with the New York Giants and has reported to training camp after a long contract dispute as a result of the franchise tag, and Giants legend Eli Manning took to Twitter to react to his former teammate finding a solution for the 2023 season.

“Time to get to work G-Men,” Eli Manning said on Twitter.

Manning was the quarterback of the Giants when Saquon Barkley was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Barkley's rookie season in 2018 is regarded as his best. He had over 2,000 all-purpose yards, and set the rookie reception record with 91 in 2018 playing with Manning, according to Pro Football Reference.

Barkley has not topped 57 receptions since that rookie season with Manning. However, he had his second best season in 2022, helping the Giants make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

It was assumed that Barkley would not attend the start of training camp, but that is not the case. There was worry that him holding out would cause a distraction for the team, and the contract situation still might, but the mood will be a lot better at training camp with Barkley there.

It will be interesting to see if Barkley can help the Giants follow up on a successful 2022 season in which they exceeded expectations. Him and Daniel Jones have good chemistry. It will be about staying healthy once again for Barkley, and it will be about building chemistry with weapons like Darren Waller and Parris Campbell for Daniel Jones.