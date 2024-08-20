The New York Giants are heading into the pivotal third season of the Brian Daboll/ Joe Schoen era. After a playoff appearance in year one, the team stumbled mightily last season. They went 6-11, sliding down the standings even more once they lost quarterback Daniel Jones for the season in Week 9. However, a few players, most notably left tackle Andrew Thomas, continued a high level of play. Thomas received a bit of good news on Monday, as the team converted $4.175 million of his base salary into a signing bonus. The move created a little over three million in cap space, according to ESPN's Field Yates via X, formerly Twitter.

After that move, the Giants now have about $18 million in cap space. That space could allow the team to make a few minor moves or a couple bigger ones as it looks to return to the postseason. If they can't get back to the dance, then Daboll and possibly Schoen as well could be on their way out. That's how life in the NFL works today.

Andrew Thomas, Daniel Jones look to help Giants offense

Daboll and Schoen have made a few moves to improve the team. Most notably, they acquired Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers and signed him to a contract extension. They also selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Other additions were made, and the team as a whole looks stronger than it did in 2024.

However, the loss of superstar running back Saquon Barkley to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles will sting. Quite a bit, most likely. Veteran running back Devin Singletary will try his best to replace him, but it's a tall order. The Giants will need Jones to get back to his level of play from 2022, and for Thomas to continue his ascent into becoming one of the league's best left tackles. The two veterans will also need to grow and evolve as leaders, as the offense desperately needs new ones following the loss of Barkley.

The connection between Jones and Thomas is strong, as the left tackle has had Jones' back since being drafted fourth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Furthermore, Thomas has shown that he's willing to make sacrifices for the team, as evidenced by today's news about his contract. If the Giants want to make a return to the postseason next January, then the offense must get back to its' previous levels of explosiveness. Thomas will be. The question is, will Jones reach that next level? In about three weeks' time, we will see.