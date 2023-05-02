Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The San Francisco Giants have decided to cut ties with former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez. Following a rough Triple-A stint, Sanchez has decided to exercise his opt-out after the Giants went against adding him to the MLB roster, reports The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly.

Sanchez played 16 games for the Giants Triple-A affiliate the Sacramento River Cats, and he struggled mightily. He hit .164, with an OBP of .319 and a slugging of .182. He failed to hit any home runs and only had nine hits while striking out 19 times. What looked like a promising career at one point is now in limbo for Sanchez.

Sanchez is most likely reminiscing on better days dating back to his best year with the New York Yankees in 2017. He hit .278 over 122 games that season, hitting 33 home runs and knocking in 90 RBIs. The season culminated in an All-Star appearance and a Silver Slugger award for Sanchez.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Giants have decided to cut Sanchez amid a season where catchers Joey Bart and Robert Perez have sustained injuries, so the opportunity was there for Sanchez to make the team. However, his play was truly just not good enough, and he will now be looking for the fourth team of his career.

Since his successful stint in New York, this is the second team where he had anything but success. He struggled throughout a one year tenure with the Minnesota Twins last season, leading him to become a free agent this past offseason. As of now, it looks like Gary Sanchez is nearing the end of his MLB career.