The New York Giants may have crashed out of the 2023 NFL Playoffs thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles, but that shouldn’t take away from Daniel Jones’ breakout campaign with the team. 2022 was a pivotal season for Jones, and while their loss to the Eagles certainly stings, that shouldn’t take away from the strides he made on the field.

Jones’ contract is up, but it is universally expected that he will be returning to the Giants on a long-term deal. And according to former All-Pro running back Tiki Barber, they need to do whatever they can to keep Jones around because of how good he was in 2022. In fact, Barber even went as far to say that Jones will become better than Jalen Hurts, the star quarterback who has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

“He is going to be the best quarterback in the NFC East. I know that Jalen Hurts is a stud, I know that he’s amazing, got all these accolades, but he’s also got a lot around him. He’s got a lot around him.” – Tiki Barber, Audacy

This is a pretty wild take from Barber, even given Jones’ strong campaign. Hurts also took a massive step forward in 2022, and while Barber is right in saying that Hurts has a lot of help around him, Hurts himself was a leading MVP candidate until he suffered a shoulder injury towards the end of the season. And again, Hurts led Philly to the Super Bowl. Jones should be good, but it looks like Barber may be jumping the gun a bit here, as it would take quite a lot for him to be able to surpass Hurts based on what we saw this season.