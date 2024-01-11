The Giants make a big move to improve Brian Daboll's coaching staff after hiring a Bill Belichick disciple.

With all the buzz around the NFL surrounding head coaching candidates, the New York Giants made an underrated move to improve its coaching staff. The offensive line has been an issue in New York, but Brian Daboll possibly fixed that problem after hiring a Bill Belichick disciple.

The Giants officially signed Carmen Bricillo as the new offensive line coach, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Bricillo is recognized as one of the best coaches in the league for that position group.

“The Giants are hiring former Raiders OL coach Carmen Bricillo for the same position, per source.”

Bricillo most recently coached for the Raiders. But he spent time with the New England Patriots working under Bill Belichick back in the 2020-21 season, per Giants team reporter Pat Leonard. Carmen Bricillo will have his work cut out for him, as New York gave up 85 sacks this season.

“The Giants have hired Carmen Bricillo as their offensive line coach. He coached the Patriots' line in 2020-21, then did good work with the Las Vegas Raiders' line. Also knows the protection schemes Brian Daboll likes to run. Inherits a line on a Giants offense that allowed the second most sacks ever in 2023 (85).”

This is a brilliant move for New York. Now that the coaching staff is improved, the Giants can now focus on finding the right players. There are plenty of holes on this roster, but luckily for them, New York has plenty of cap space and solid draft capital.

We should expect the front office to be aggressive to right the ship. If not, then it could be another long season for the Giants in 2024.