The New York Giants are hoping to build off the momentum they gained in their 29-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. However, while that victory on the road was their most impressive of the season, it will be difficult to match that performance at MetLife Stadium in their Week 6 Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants have been hit with a slew of injuries and will not be at anything close to full strength.

The latest moves involve downgrading running back Devin Singletary (groin), punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring) and WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder), who have all been ruled out for the Sunday night game, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

In addition to those moves, the Giants also placed edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve, signed punter Matt Haack and moved WR Isaiah Hodgins and RB Dante Miller to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Giants and head coach Brian Daboll are likely to be up against a desperate Bengals team. Cincinnati has lost four of its first five games, and they have to turn things around right away if they are going to have any chance of making the playoffs. Cincinnati had a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 games against the Baltimore Ravens, but they lost that game 41-38 in overtime.

The Bengals also dropped a one-point decision to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in addition to losses to the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders.

Bengals have plenty of firepower and will test Giants

If the Giants are going to overcome their injury problems, they are going to have to contain quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense. Burrow is coming off his best game of the season as he completed 30 of 39 passes for 392 yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception. He connected with top wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase 10 times for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns in that game.

Complementary wideout Tee Higgins also had a big game with 9 receptions for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Since the Bengals have so much firepower and will likely be quite focused to get their season back on track, the New York offense will need to come through despite all the injuries. Much of the pressure will fall on the right arm of quarterback Daniel Jones.

While the New York signal caller has been quite inconsistent throughout his career, he is also coming off a big game. He completed 23 of 34 passes for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns while keeping it clean on the interception side of the ledger.

Jones got a big assist from backup running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who gained 129 yards on 18 carries.