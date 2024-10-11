As they look to even out their record to 3-3 in Week 6, the Giants may get running back Devin Singletary back from injury. Singletary missed Week 5 with a groin injury after starting the first four games of the season.

However, the 27-year-old's return is far from certain, as Singletary will officially enter the Giants' Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup as questionable, per Tom Pelissero. If he sits, he would become the second starter to miss the game with star rookie Malik Nabers already ruled out.

In Singletary's absence in Week 5, fifth-round rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. broke out with 129 rushing yards on 18 carries. Tracy did not find the end zone but recorded the most rushing yards by a single player against the Seahawks in 2024 through the first five games.

Whenever Singletary returns, his starting role may not be as solid with many assuming head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will have a positional battle to consider. Though a small sample size, Tracy's 129-yard game as a fill-in starter was more than Singletary recorded in a single game in any of his four starts.

Should Singletary sit, Tracy will almost certainly step in again with Eric Gray backing him up. The team signed undrafted rookie Dante Miller from the practice squad in Week 5 as the third-string back, though he did not take the field for an offensive snap.

Giants face stiff test against Bengals in Week 6

The Giants may have the better record of the two teams facing off on the Week 6 edition of Sunday Night Football but the Cincinnati Bengals are shaping up to be potentially New York's biggest challenge of the season.

Following a porous 0-3 start, the Bengals bounced back in Week 4 with a win over the Carolina Panthers but could not build on it, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Despite their poor 1-4 record on paper, all of the team's losses have been by one score with three to teams with a winning record.

Similarly, two of the Giants' three losses have also been by one score. Quarterback Daniel Jones responded to criticism of his Week 1 performance with six touchdowns in the last four weeks as opposed to just one interception.