While Brian Daboll practices his all-too-common what-went-wrong speech, the New York Giants hope Tommy DeVito can be good to go against the Cowboys on Thursday. As for the sideshow, Pat McAfee said Giants GM Joe Schoen made the job harder for HBO’s Hard Knocks, according to The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee hammered hard on Schoen, as McAfee talked about what could have been.

“So what the offensive player of the year could've been here,” McAfee said. “And also the defensive player of the year could’ve been here. And the guy that we decided to keep instead of these guys, he’s not here either. If you're Joe Schoen, you’re looking in the mirror thinking, I’ve got no shot.

“There is no way that show is, maybe ownership that doesn’t know what this show is like this past year, but there is no way anybody signs up for that right, no way.”

Adam Schefter added, Here is how I’d sign up for that. If Patrick Mahomes were my quarterback, if Lamar Jackson were my quarterback. Like if I had a long-standing successful organization, then I would.”

Not so fast, McAfee said, “But then you’re not, you’re not going to let cameras in on the way you make decisions if you’re actually good. This is just like the Dallas Cowboys giving tours of the practice facility. Like nobody that wins championships actually does that.”

Giants GM Joe Schoen looking worse about Saquon Barkley

As the Philadelphia Eagles running backs keeps putting up MVP-like numbers, Schoen looks worse and worse for keeping Daniel Jones instead of Barkley. And now the Giants don’t have Jones, either. They released the quarterback last week.

Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,392. He is coming off a 255-yard outburst on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

McAfee said the way Schoen looks now will keep other teams and front offices from doing the show. They will fear becoming a laughingstock like Schoen. However, McAfee said the show won’t die because lower-level teams are willing to do it.

The most-recent teams to do Hard Knocks haven’t fared well. None of the Bears, Giants, Dolphins, or Jets finished above the .500 mark.

This year’s Giants’ team is 2-9 on the season, and going nowhere fast. Tommy DeVito received the starting nod and failed to produce anything better than Jones had done. He threw for 189 yards, most of those coming in the second half when the Buccaneers had called off the dogs. Daboll said he’s “hopeful” DeVito will be able tp play against Dallas on Thursday.