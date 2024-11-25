Brian Daboll and the New York Giants turned to Tommy DeVito at quarterback for the first time this season in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it didn't change the tune of what's been a horrible season for the Giants, as they suffered a 30-7 loss. And along the way, DeVito took a beating under center, which isn't ideal considering the team has a short week ahead of them.

New York will be facing off against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, which only gives them a couple of days to turn the page and get ready for this game. All eyes are on DeVito after he was forced out of the game for a play during New York's final offensive drive, but Daboll insisted that if he is healthy enough to play, he will be out on the field under center for the Giants in Week 13.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, “Giants coach Brian Daboll says he’s ‘hopeful' QB Tommy DeVito will be able to play against the Cowboys Thursday. Says he hasn’t spoken to the training staff this morning but anticipates DeVito will be ready to go. FWIW I’m told DeVito has told others he’s good to go.”

Brian Daboll, Giants sticking with Tommy DeVito as starting quarterback

New York's offense has been a mess all season long, which is a big reason why Daniel Jones was shockingly benched and released prior to this game. DeVito held his own in this one, as he completed 21 of his 31 passes attempts for 189 yards, while also picking up 32 rushing yards on seven carries. Unfortunately, it didn't do much to change the Giants fortunes, as they got smoked by the Bucs.

DeVito didn't get much help from his offensive line, and it made for an even longer day under center for the popular passer. However, he seems to be fine in the wake of getting pummeled by Tampa Bay's defensive line, and while the short week is a bit concerning, it looks like he will do everything in his power to be on the field for New York on Thanksgiving.