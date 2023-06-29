The Toronto Blue Jays may have found their ace in Kevin Gausman. His $110 million contract is paying off and his incredible display against the San Francisco Giants showed why he can play without a chip on his shoulder.

Notably, the Giants had the opportunity to have Kevin Gausman back in the MLB's 2021 Free Agency. He wanted to be back on the team but he was not given an offer. He finally broke his silence on the decision that was made nearly two years ago in a statement, per Evan Webeck of The Mercury News.

“That’s water under the bridge to me. You can’t be mad at an organization for where they were at that given moment. To be honest, if you looked at the second half that last year, I really wasn’t that great. I understand why they had some question marks. They obviously didn’t think that I would be pitching the way that I have since I left. Is that good for me? Yeah, but I don’t hold any grudges against them,” Kevin Gausman said.

The Blue Jays pitcher even expressed massive love to outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. after their face-off.

“I have a lot of respect for those guys over there, especially Wade. I think he’s going to be playing baseball for a long time. Some of my strengths are some of his weaknesses,” he declared.

Kevin Gausman has had the most wins above replacement among all pitchers in the MLB. He also had an MLB-high 139 punchouts on a 3.01 ERA.

Will he make the Giants regret their choice by winning the Cy Young award this year?