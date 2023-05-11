Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The San Francisco Giants called up exciting prospect Casey Schmitt to the big league roster. Schmitt’s first couple of games has gone well, with four hits, an RBI, and a home run to start things off on the right foot.

However, in one of the funniest stories of the year, Casey Schmitt missed his MLB promotion phone call. Why? It was because he was at the movie theater watching Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

Casey Schmitt was WHERE when he got the call last night?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cZMrsoKJoj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 10, 2023

“I was watching Guardians of the Galaxy…I was in the theater. I missed the first call. It was unbelievable.”

You can’t make this up. Casey Schmitt missed the first call altogether, and when he saw the second, he excused himself and then learned he was headed for the MLB.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Schmitt’s memorable debut included a home run with a ton of friends and family in attendance for the former San Diego State star.

Casey Schmitt's first MLB hit is a homer! pic.twitter.com/S302I63w4v — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2023

Getting called up to the majors is always a memorable experience, but Casey Schmitt will likely be remembered for missing his promotion because he was at the movies. If anything, at least we can compliment Schmitt for his manners at the theater, and this is something he will never forget, not to mention hitting a home run in his first game in a Giants uniform.

Schmitt was selected in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. During his time in the minors, he has compiled 30 home runs with 129 RBI and a .283 batting average, so his call-up to the Giants is well-deserved.

The Giants are below .500 on the season, but the call-up and hot start for Casey Schmitt will hopefully spark some energy into this fanbase.