Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Alongside their rough 15-19 start to the season, the San Francisco Giants are now dealing with an injury to shortstop Brandon Crawford. As the Giants look to remedy both issues, San Francisco is poised to turn to their farm system.

The Giants are strongly considering calling up infield prospect Casey Schmitt, via Alex Pavlovic. While there’s no confirmation if/when San Francisco will make that move, Schmitt has been working on his positional versatility in hopes of a potential call up.

That versatility will be key for Schmitt, who is a natural third baseman. Crawford was placed on the injured list with a calf injury. While he has been able to do some work on the field, San Francisco is looking for his potential replacement. With Schmitt spending time at second base and shortstop – alongside third, he would have an opportunity to contribute with or without Crawford.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But for all his defensive chops, the Giants would love to get Schmitt’s bat into the lineup. He has appeared in 222 games over his minor league career, hitting .283 with 30 home runs, 129 RBI and eight stolen bases.

He caught San Francisco’s eye with his work at the AAA level this year. Through his first 32 games in Triple-A, Schmitt is hitting .313 with a home run, 22 RBI and three stolen bases.

Casey Schmitt currently ranks as the fourth-best prospect in the Giants organization, via MLB Pipeline. After dominating the minor league level, San Francisco seems ready to see what Schmitt can offer at the major league level. His call should come imminently.