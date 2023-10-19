Some things come with the territory of being the starting (at least for now) quarterback of the New York Giants. Lately, that's been to take beatings behind a porous and injury-riddled offensive line. It's also been to take an ear beating when head coach Brian Daboll is angry. Tyrod Taylor gets all of that, and he accepts that that is part of the job.

“Nah, I didn’t have a problem with it,” Taylor told reporters when asked about drawing the ire of Daboll during the Giants' 14-9 loss on Sunday Night Football to the Buffalo Bills, per the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard.

“It’s an emotional game. Sometimes those emotions show in different ways. So no, I didn’t have a problem with it.”

NBC cameras caught Daboll unloading on Taylor as the Giants headed into the locker room following the game's first half. The Giants moved the ball all the way down to the Bills' one-yard line. But after Taylor checked to a running play at the line of scrimmage that saw RB Saquon Barkley get stuffed for no gain, time ran out and New York ended the drive with no points.

Daboll was livid, and was seen yelling at Taylor for the miscue. Despite the bigger audience inherent to SNF, Taylor had no issue with how his head coach treated him.

“That comes with the quarterback position,” justified Taylor. “I don’t think he was wrong. I didn’t receive it that way, I could say that.”

Since other Giants agree with Taylor's sentiment, Daboll's fiery reactions seem to be no issue, even when directed at his own players. We'll see what happens if the Giants lose to their NFC East rival Washington Commanders on Sunday, and if Daboll raises his anger up a notch or two.