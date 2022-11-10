By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published 5 hours ago



Free agency is a time for big market teams to try and patch up holes in their roster, and the San Francisco Giants will definitely look to bolster a squad that finished with a disappointing 81-81 record only a year after winning 107 games and the NL West crown over the Los Angeles Dodgers – no easy feat.

The Giants, in particular, are rumored to be looking at making major improvements to their lineup. In the early goings of the Hot Stove season, they are being linked as potential destinations for marquee names such as Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, or perhaps both, given how San Francisco has a ton of room on its payroll.

But from the early rumblings of MLB insiders, it seems as if the Giants are more focused on signing away the Dodgers’ starting shortstop.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said that they have met with the agents of a certain, unnamed free-agent shortstop who is willing to move to another position, with the intention of keeping Brandon Crawford at his post as the Giants’ longtime starter at that position.

Some fans then wondered as to who Zaidi might be alluding to, as there are plenty of elite shortstops in the market in Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson. However, Bogaerts, Correa, and Swanson have only played shortstop in their careers, making a shift to another position highly unlikely.

In addition, agent Scott Boras, who represents Bogaerts and Correa, said that teams inquiring on his clients have not requested that they go through a position change, per Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Taking all of the reports into account, it seems probable that the Giants are, indeed, in pursuit of Trea Turner, especially when he has plenty of experience playing centerfield and second base. Turner had no qualms moving over to the other side of the middle infield as concession to former teammate Corey Seager, so it’s possible that he could make a similar switch should he actually sign in San Francisco.

Alas, Turner also said before that it “feels so much more normal and natural” playing at shortstop, so at the end of the day, his preference may be to stay at that position.