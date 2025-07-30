The San Francisco Giants made the biggest trade of the year, long before trade season picked up, when they dealt for Rafael Devers. Unfortunately, Devers and his new team have struggled since the move. The struggles could force the Giants into another big trade before the 2025 MLB trade deadline. Even though Devers can play the corner infield spots, the team could use another big bat who can play first base, especially if said slugger is left-handed.

Ryan O'Hearn fits the description and would be a perfect trade target, especially because the Baltimore Orioles have already started a fire sale. So, what would a O'Hearn-to-San Francisco trade look like?

Giants' trade proposal for Ryan O'Hearn

Giants receive: Ryan O'Hearn

Orioles receive: Trent Harris (Giants No. 13), Trevor McDonald (Giants No. 14)

The Orioles came into the year with World Series expectations. A slow start to the season has turned them into trade deadline sellers. The team has tons of young talent. Notably, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Jordan Westburg, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, and Heston Kjerstad could put up big numbers in Baltimore for a long time, despite the fact that each of them has underwhelmed this year.

The team's impressive core means that the Orioles could still contend as early as next season, so they won't completely blow the ship up. They would be smart to send off veterans headed for free agents, though, and the team has already made three trades involving rentals in the days leading up to the trade deadline.

Gregory Soto was traded to the New York Mets, Seranthony Dominguez was shipped off to the Toronto Blue Jays, and Bryan Baker was sent to the Tampa Bay Rays. Each of those players is a pitcher, but the team's most intriguing impending free agent is O'Hearn.

O'Hearn was the Orioles' lone All-Star this season. He has slowed down as of late, but his .284 batting average and 12 home runs are still impressive numbers, especially for a player who probably only plays against righties on a contending team. O'Hearn has been great this year, but the Orioles should be comfortable moving on from him because his track record isn't that impressive.

This trade would net the Orioles two of the Giants' pitching prospects. While neither of them are in the top 10 of San Francisco's farm system, they are both in Triple-A and likely will be ready to contribute at the major league level by next season. Considering the Orioles aren't a full-blown rebuilding team, and they'd like to compete next season, Trent Harris and Trevor McDonald would make a lot of sense to acquire. This is furthered because the Orioles need all of the pitching help they can get. With how many pitchers the Orioles have been trading as of late, it is even possible that Baltimore would give the two prospects major league trial runs to end the season.

Why should the Giants trade for Ryan O'Hearn?

The Giants will have to bank on Devers turning things around. He is only hitting .224 with four home runs since being traded, but the three-time All-Star has a proven track record as one of the best players in baseball, and he is under contract through 2033.

Part of the reason Devers was traded from the Red Sox was because he didn't want to transition to first base after Boston forced him off of third base and into the designated hitter role. The DH spot will likely be his long-term home in San Francisco, especially because Matt Chapman was the Giants' big offseason addition, but injuries have forced Devers into time at first as of recent.

Devers has been more willing to do what his new team wants, but it is still probably best to have him at designated hitter. That makes first base arguably the weakest spot in the Giants' lineup. LaMonte Wade has the most innings at the position this season, but he is no longer with the team. Dominic Smith and Casey Schmidt haven't impressed this season, either.

Wilmer Flores is the other player on the roster who can play first base. He was primarily used as the DH before Devers' arrival, and he is a right-handed hitter who has 12 home runs on the year. The Giants would be smart to platoon Flores out with a left-handed hitter against right-handed pitchers. That makes O'Hearn a perfect fit because he is best against righties.

Despite his production this season, O'Hearn shouldn't cost too much in a trade. He'd bring an influx of pop that is desperately needed in San Francisco while the Giants try to make a push for the playoffs.