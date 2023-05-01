Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The New York Giants drafted Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and footage from an interaction between Hyatt and a Dallas Cowboys coach during the pre-draft process has gone viral since, it is a moment that Hyatt could use as motivation against his now division in his NFL career.

“You know what you are, you know what you are,” the Cowboys coach said to Jalin Hyatt. “I’m sayin’ like, you have a skillset, right? It’s your speed!”

During the pre-Draft process, #Cowboys WRs coach doubted Jalin Hyatt's ability to run routes, Hyatt called him out on it right away. Fast forward to today, Hyatt was drafted by the #Giants and gets to beat the Dallas coaches who doubted him twice a yearpic.twitter.com/grRK00HgNf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 1, 2023

Hyatt was not having it, claiming that he can run routes well too.

“What am I, coach?” Hyatt said in response. “What’s that? What’s that skill set? What’s the skill set? Oh, ok. But I can run routes though. We will see.”

The Giants traded up to get Hyatt in the third round of the NFL Draft, and his game is based on his speed. He will be facing the Cowboys twice a season, as they are in the same division as the Giants. It was not the first time Joe Schoen traded up to get a guy they wanted in this draft. In the first round, Joe Schoen traded up to get cornerback Deonte Banks.

Cornerback and wide receiver were viewed as the top needs for the Giants this offseason, and they added talent to both positions in the draft. Deonte Banks is an athletic corner for Wink Martindale’s defense. Jalin Hyatt provides speed that the Giants did not have last year, as Darius Slayton was the one guy who could stretch the field with his speed.

It will be intriguing to see how Hyatt fits into Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s scheme in the 2023 season.