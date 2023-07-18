Training camp hasn't even begun for NFL teams, and we have already received some crushing injury updates. The New York Giants got unfortunate news regarding linebacker Jarrad Davis, who is now out for the season with a knee injury after sustaining it during OTAs, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Davis began the 2022 campaign with the Detroit Lions before the Giants signed him. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Lions before going to the New York Jets and then returning to Detroit.

While he played just three games in New York last season, two of those were playoff games and he was expected to have a bigger role in the upcoming season. Davis was a first-round draft choice by the Lions in 2017 after a stellar run with the Florida Gators, so Brian Daboll and the Giants were excited to try and unlock his potential.

The initial injury update disclosed that Davis would be out for an undisclosed amount of time, but the Giants placing him on injured reserve means his 2023 season is over before it can even begin, which is heartbreaking for all parties.

With the Saquon Barkley contract turmoil circulating and taking over the headlines for the Giants, losing a rotational defensive player before training camp begins is a crushing blow for the franchise. Hopefully, Jarrad Davis can recover and be ready to go for the 2024 NFL season.