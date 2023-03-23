Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, the New York Giants seem to be checking in with all of the top wide receiver prospects in the class. This includes Ohio State’s standout pass catcher Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

After having dinner with the Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Tuesday, the Giants were well represented at his Pro Day. With nine staff in attendence, including General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll, it is clear that New York is interested in Smith-Njigba.

With the Giants currently occupying the 25th overall pick in the draft, Smith-Njigba could very well be off the board by the time they make their selection. But if the two sides see a future together, the team could very well find themselves in a position to move up.

Based on Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s recent comments, it appears that Ohio State’s WR1 could be interested in landing in New York.

Following his Pro Day, as Smith-Njigba met with reporters, he was asked about his dinner with the team.

“It was great, great dinner, great conversation, great people, and great coaches. I feel like they are on the come up, you saw it last year with them making the playoffs, and them doing their thing. I definitely loved meeting with them, we had a great conversation and a great time so I’m happy I got to do that,” said Smith-Njigba via Scarlet and Gray Sports Radio’s Matt Goldman.

Smith-Njigba was then asked what would it be like playing in New York. He responded, saying, “I would love to be in the big apple in New York. It would be a blessing, a dream come true.”

Since the start of the new season, the Giants have been aggressive in adding pass catchers to the roster. With the addition of Darren Waller and Parris Campbell and the return of both Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, the offense is in a good position. But adding a player such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be exactly what the team needs.