Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba ran the 40-yard dash Wednesday at his Pro Day. He ran in the range of 4.48-4.52, and Steve Smith took to twitter for his take on Smith-Njigba’s time.

I know many will have something to say, but I don’t care what his 40 time is@jaxon_smith1 = Playmaker https://t.co/z6ExMTu7Je — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) March 22, 2023

In a vacuum, it is hard to say definitively what Steve Smith is saying about Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s reported time. However, in terms of his belief in Smith-Njigba as a player, his thoughts are clear: the OSU product is a playmaker.

When taking into account the prototype that Jaxon Smith-Njigba fits as an NFL wide receiver, it makes sense that Steve Smith is a fan. Smith-Njigba plays like the hall-of-famer and has a similar body type. He will look to find success as a versatile player that can run every route and rack up yards after the catch.

Unfortunately for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he is coming into the draft with the need to prove a lot of people wrong. After a stellar year two seasons ago, he missed all but three games in 2022 due to a lingering hamstring injury. Without measurables that jump off of the page, being on the field is the best way for Smith-Njigba to prove he can play. He was not able to do that in his last college season.

Wherever his draft status stands now, an endorsement from Steve Smith could go a long way. If anybody knows what it takes to be a productive wide receiver in the NFL, the long time Carolina Panther is a reliable source.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place on April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jaxon Smith-Njigba will hope that he did enough during his Pro Day to hear his name called upon early to meet the commissioner.