Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has taken some shots at the team that traded him, the New York Giants, this offseason, and Toney fired another one in the early morning on Tuesday that includes running back Saquon Barkley.

“Y'all too worried bout me 😂😂💀… Tell Saquon sign the deal,” Toney wrote on Twitter.

Toney was traded from the Giants to the Chiefs last season in return for a conditional fourth-round draft pick. That draft pick was then flipped to the Las Vegas Raiders in the trade that sent tight end Darren Waller to the Giants.

Toney helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last season, scoring a touchdown and having a key punt return in the team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Toney was unable to earn playing time, and struggled staying healthy with the Giants. It is hard to imagine that Giants fans are upset that he helped prevent their division rival Eagles from adding a second Super Bowl.

Saquon Barkley received the franchise tag from the Giants after the team agreed to a long-term extension with Daniel Jones. Barkley has until July 17 to agree to a long-term deal with the Giants, or he will have to play the 2023 season on the franchise tag. Barkley has not signed the franchise tag yet.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants fans take Toney's advice, and if a long-term deal happens by July 17. It will also be intriguing to watch how Toney and Waller fare in 2023, as the two are tied together due to the trade that took plce.