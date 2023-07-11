Training camp is right around the corner for the New York Giants, and that means it is time to look into some potential candidates to be cut.

Joe Schoen has done a good job to upgrade the Giants' roster since taking over after the 2021 season. The Giants made the playoffs in the 2022 season, but it was widely-accepted that the roster did not have much depth at all. That has improved this offseason, and Brian Daboll's staff has more to work with heading into the 2023 season.

More depth means that there are going to be some tough decisions when it comes to cuts this season. There are some easier decisions than others, but Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have some tough ones to answer throughout training camp and the preseason. Let's get to the three cut candidates on the Giants' roster ahead of training camp.

3. OT Matt Peart

Matt Peart was a third-round pick out of UConn for the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a pick by previous general manager Dave Gettleman. While Gettleman found a stud to play left tackle in Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 draft, Matt Peart did not pan out as planned.

Gettleman went into the 2021 season hoping Matt Peart could win the starting right tackle job, but he lost out to Nate Solder, who sat out the 2020 season, and did not have a strong tenure with the Giants. Peart suffered a torn ACL late in the 2021 season.

Now, Peart's place on the roster is up in the air. Thomas and Evan Neal will undoubtedly be the starting tackles for the team. Tyre Phillips and Korey Cunningham are the swing tackles, and the Giants could plan on that being the case for the regular season. That spells trouble for Peart.

2. CB Darnay Holmes

Darnay Holmes was another selection by Gettleman in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played a role for the Giants since being drafted, mainly playing slot corner. However, his strength is playing zone, and he typically struggles in man coverage, which is what defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's scheme is built around.

The Giants have also invested heavily into the corner position over the last couple of years. Schoen selected Deonte Banks in the first round in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the plan is for him to become a starter. Cor'Dale Flott is a third-round pick from 2022 who many believe can play the slot. Tre Hawkins III is an intriguing late-round pick from 2023 who has a ton of athleticism. The Giants are said to like Nick McCloud as a sort of corner/safety hybrid. There are also guys like Aaron Robinson, who is a contender to play in the slot, and Amani Oruwariye, who the Giants signed.

There is also the fact that Holmes counts for just under $3 million against the salary cap for this season, and the Giants could save just above $2.7 million by cutting him, according to Spotrac.

At this point, it would not be a surprise if Darnay Holmes got cut.

1. WR Jamison Crowder

The Giants signed veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder to a one-year deal that is worth just over $1.3 million. Schoen's approach this offseason seemed to be signing a bunch of veteran guys and seeing who sticks in the wide receiver room.

Daniel Jones needed some more weapons, coming off of a year were the wide receiver room was not very strong at all. Crowder certainly has a chance to crack the roster, but with the amount of guys competing for a spot, it is easy to see Crowder being on the outside looking in.

Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson are seemingly locks for the roster. Slayton and Hodgins contributed last year, while Campbell was a significant signing this offseason who has reportedly already built good chemistry with Jones throughout the spring. Jalin Hyatt is a third-round pick from this year, and Robinson is a 2022 second-round pick.

That leaves potentially one or two spots left on the roster for Crowder. Guys like Sterling Shepard, Jeff Smith and Collin Johnson are in contention for that spot. Shepard is the longest-tenured Giant, is a solid player when healthy and valued in the locker room. Crowder is a slot guy, and Campbell, Robinson and Shepard are all slot guys as well. Crowder bring special teams skill as well, but so does Smith.

It is a numbers game, and Crowder might get squeezed when it comes to cutdown day.