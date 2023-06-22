Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is not done trolling the New York Giants. Now that he's received his Super Bowl ring for the Chiefs' victory last February in Glendale over the Philadelphia Eagles, Toney is feeling even bolder in trying to get under the skin of Giants fans.

Before he even got the ring, Kadarius Toney savagely trolled the Giants during a recent appearance on Icebox's YouTube channel, saying that he was going to put the ring on his middle finger while flipping the bird on camera. “Aye, this for everybody in New York right here,” Toney said while making the obscene gesture.

Kadarius Toney has a message for the New York Giants…. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hnK8wT4gbR — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) June 21, 2023

“I’m gonna go to the middle of New York with my middle finger up,” Toney added. “I love trolling. They tried to troll me, I’ve got something for ’em.”

Kadarius Toney and the Chiefs got their Super Bowl rings last week during a private ceremony at Kansas City's Union Station.

The former Florida Gators wideout started his NFL career with the Giants when the team took him in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 draft. In 12 games played over two years with the Giants, Toney was able to garner 420 receiving yards with zero touchdowns on 41 receptions and 60 targets. He was traded by New York to the Chiefs in October 2022 for a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in 2023. And right in his very first season with the Chiefs, he won a Super Bowl ring, even scoring a touchdown on his only catch versus the Eagles and establishing a new record for the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.