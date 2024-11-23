The New York Giants officially finished off a swift roster decision involving two of their past top 10 selections. Saturday solidified quarterback Daniel Jones and his 2024 season fate. But that move also cleared the path for linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The Giants made Jones' departure official, waving their former QB1 before facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones is since reportedly “at peace” along with the Giants in their decision to part ways. In a corresponding move to waiving Jones, New York elevated the injured pass rusher Thibodeaux to the active roster, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Thibodeaux delivers an instant need for the 2-8 Giants. The past No. 5 overall pick had been nursing a wrist injury. The third-year defender has suited up in just five games this season — with Oct. 6 representing his last appearance.

He's returning to a Giants defense ranking fourth against the pass but 29th versus rushing yards. Thibodeaux also will re-insert himself back to the starting lineup with Baker Mayfield on the other side. The Giants take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are currently two games behind the NFC South leading Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, Jones made headlines by asking to depart from the team that took him sixth overall in 2019. Jones held a press conference Thursday to announce he's asked for a release from the Giants. New York granted his wish and will now turn to Tommy DeVito.

Although, Jones' sudden departure also created an opening in the QB room. Even with DeVito elevated, the Giants needed one other option in case of injury.

Third Giants player involved in Kayvon Thibodeaux/Daniel Jones move

Tim Boyle also will suit up for Sunday. He's filling in for the spot Jones now bequeaths.

Boyle was listed on the practice squad for most of the '24 season. However, he's a 30-year-old veteran option behind DeVito. The Giants represent his third different NFL stop this season.

Boyle started '24 signing a reserves/future contract with the Houston Texans in January. The AFC South franchise ultimately released him on Aug. 27. He eventually landing on the Miami Dolphins two days later. Miami released him but then placed him on the practice squad on Oct. 4.

The Giants claimed him on Nov. 19. In a span of less than five days, Boyle takes one of the 53-man spots ahead of the Bucs game.

Boyle's other NFL appearances include the Green Bay Packers (2018-2020), Detroit Lions (2020-2021), Chicago Bears (2022), and New York Jets (2023). He played collegiately for UConn and Eastern Kentucky before going undrafted in 2018.

The Bucs are entering the game as a 5.5-point favorite ahead of the contest. Tampa had its own significant player injury to work through in All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans. The veteran WR, however, is returning on the same day Thibodeaux makes his reappearance in the lineup.