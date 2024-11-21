Kayvon Thibodeaux has watched his New York Giants claim 17th in total defense through 10 games. A wrist ailment prevented him from pass rushing. But now, the Giants learned some welcoming news about the third-year linebacker before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup.

Thibodeaux suited up for practice and became a full participant, per ESPN Giants reporter Jordan Raanan Thursday on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“He's trending towards a return on Sunday versus Tampa,” Raanan added.

By Raanan's words, Thibodeaux is on pace to line up against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New York needs any kind of boost, as the Giants have lost five straight games.

The Giants will most certainly welcome back the defender they drafted fifth overall back in 2022. While New York ranks near the middle in total defense, the Giants are fourth against the pass by allowing 184.2 yards per game. A Thibodeaux-less defense, however, has fielded the league's fourth-worst run defense as N.Y. has surrendered 147.1 rushing yards per contest.

Kayvon Thibodeaux having down year with Giants due to injuries

Thibodeaux himself is witnessing a production dip.

The linebacker only has two sacks this season, a massive drop off from his 2023 production of 11 sacks. He also has grabbed only 12 total tackles including eight solo stops. Lastly, Thibodeaux has stuffed only three ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage.

But again, he's been hindered by his hand ailment. The 6-foot-5, 258-pounder has managed to play in five games total. His last appearance was the Oct. 6 road game against the Seattle Seahawks. Thibodeaux grabbed 0.5 sacks that day in the 29-20 upset at Lumen Field. He added one quarterback hit and one solo tackle.

Thibodeaux previously produced back-to-back three tackle outings before the Seahawks game. He settled for that number and snatched two solo tackles in both games against the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. The latter opponent Thibodeaux played on a short week on Sept. 26.

The 23-year-old's best game so far in 2024 was his four-tackle performance against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 15. Thibodeaux added a season-best three solo stops and two tackles for a loss that afternoon. However, the now NFC East leading Commanders won 21-18.

If Thibodeaux is a full go for Sunday, he and the Giants will face one of the league's best offenses. The Buccaneers ranks eighth overall on that side of the football. Mayfield is leading the NFL's 10th ranked air attack. The Bucs also rank 10th in rushing yards by averaging 125.3 yards per game and will likely test a struggling New York run defense. They're also fifth in scoring by racking up 27.9 points per game.

Tampa is entering the game as a 5.5-point favorite. New York still leads the all-time series with a 16-9 record.