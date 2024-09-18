After their 21-18 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday, the New York Giants fell to 0-2 on the NFL season. As they prepared for their upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns, the Giants' linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux appeared on the team's injury report on Wednesday, per Giants.com's Dan Salomone.

Thibodeaux is listed as limited in practice with a shoulder injury, along with linebacker Darius Muasau, who's nursing a knee injury, and Isaiah Simmons, who isn't injured but limited for personal reasons. Cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) did not participate in practice.

After New York's loss to the Commanders, Thibodeaux appeared in good spirits and had a positive mindset, looking ahead to Week 3.

“If there's a will, there's a way, 17 games, all you can do is focus on what you can control and continue to get better,” Thibodeaux said. “You just gotta keep building, take what you can use, and flush the rest.”

Giants coach Brian Daboll focused on finding ‘consistency' versus Bears

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll strayed from awkward exchanges with reporters this week but explained how each matchup in the regular season is an opportunity for his team to improve week after week. With Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux potentially ruled out, he won't dwell on the past but is hopeful his team will improve on its mistakes in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

“I want to see consistency like we talk about every week,” he said, per NFL.com. “Go in, prepare the right way, come out, play a good football game. Do good in situations. Play together. Each week is its own week, and we're just focused on the Browns this week.”

The Giants' defense held the Commanders' offense to zero touchdowns but allowed seven field goals. Daboll was asked if this was ideal in that his team gave up three-point plays rather than six—and seven-point conversions.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he replied. “Four-point plays are critical. Three-point game, playing well in the red zone, gotta do a good job of keeping them out of the red zone more, and continue to evolve offensively, and score when we're down in the red zone,” he added. “The first game we didn't, the last game we did. So, the consistency factor early on in the year, we'll continue to work on.”

It's the sense of urgency he hopes to see from his players after a week's practice.

“The focus is on everything you can do this week like we try to do every week. You put as much preparation time of going back and studying tape as a coaching staff, trying to scheme things up in all three phases, and then the players come in, and you have meetings with them,” Daboll added. “You really gotta focus on the game you're playing this week.”

The Browns enter Sunday's game 1-1.