Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star.

With time winding down, the Giants got away with what many thought was a pass interference. It went uncalled and New York held on to win. Durant’s playful barb was in the form of a Christmas card, stating he is, “sending hugs,” with a picture of the infamous no-call. Thibodeaux kept it real in his response, telling Durant to, “come play tight end.”

Prior to the no-call, Thibodeaux had a crucial play to stop Commanders’ quarterback Taylor Heinicke from getting into the end zone. That play stopped what would be a potential game-tying touchdown; if Washington hit the two-point conversion.

Kayvon Thibodeaux has had a solid rookie season for the Giants. In 12 games, Thibodeaux has 38 tackles, four for a loss, 11 QB hits and three sacks. On FanDuel, Thibodeaux currently has the third-highest odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at +500.

A Thibodeaux vs. Durant battle on the gridiron would be one for the ages. Durant has the height advantage at 6’10” but Thibodeaux is heftier at 258 lbs; on top of actually being a football player. Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but at least Thibodeaux is curious how he would fare on a football field.

Durant started the beef with another classic Twitter troll. But Thibodeaux made sure he came back swinging. Not only did he respond to Durant on Twitter, but the Giants were the ones who came out victorious in Week 15; despite any questions on the officiating.