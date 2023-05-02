A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Just because Logan Webb is pitching for the San Francisco Giants, it does not mean he is also a big fan of the team’s basketball brethren in the Bay Area. In fact, he supports one of the Golden State Warriors’ chief rivals in the NBA’s Pacific Division, the Sacramento Kings.

Prior to the first-round series between the Warriors and the Kings, Logan Webb made a bet with teammate and Warriors fan Brandon Crawford, and since he lost, he had to don a Golden State Stephen Curry jersey to batting practice Tuesday.

Joc Pederson, another Warriors fan on the team, saw Logan Webb in the clubhouse and decided to have a little bit more fun at the expense of his teammate, asking Webb to say “Go Warriors.” That was not part of the bet, so Logan Webb would never give that to Pederson.

Joc Pederson told him to say "Go Warriors" and he wouldn't 😭 pic.twitter.com/Deadg3neiu — MLB Life (@MLBLife) May 2, 2023

Just before the start of the Warriors-Kings series, Webb shared his thoughts about that matchup and Sacramento’s return to playoffs basketball after such a long absence.

“Honestly, I’m just very excited to see the Kings back in the playoffs,” Logan Webb said to Giants insider Alex Pavlovic last month (h/t Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports). “I’m excited for Sacramento to have that back. I think we’ve waited a long time to see them back in the playoffs and I know that arena is going to be going crazy. I don’t know if there’s going to be a home-field advantage because it’s such a quick drive. Just excited to see it.

Although the Kings lost in six games to the Warriors, Webb and the legion of Sacramento fans must still be thrilled with what De’Aaron Fox and company had done in the 2022-23 NBA season.