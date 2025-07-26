The San Francisco Giants find themselves in an increasingly tense situation as the MLB trade deadline nears, and much of that urgency centers on ace Logan Webb. The club dropped to 54-50 after an 8-1 loss to the New York Mets on Friday night, and Webb’s outing left fans and media alike concerned about the state of the rotation.

Webb, who entered July with a sub-3.00 ERA, has seen that number rise sharply after a string of tough starts. The ace has now allowed a total of 16 earned runs over his last 15.1 innings pitched, a stretch that’s raised questions about fatigue, mechanics, and the direction of the Giants pitching staff. In a video posted by KNBR after the loss on X (formerly known as Twitter), Webb shared candid reflections on his recent slump.

“If I knew, I would have fixed it by now. It’s just not good. When you look at the strike zone box on TV, the pitches are right over the middle. That’s why they’re getting hit so hard,”

"If I knew I would have fixed it by now. It's just not good." "When you look at the box on the TV, the balls are over the middle of the zone. That's why they're hit pretty hard." A visibly frustrated Logan Webb after his third straight start allowing 4+ earned runs. pic.twitter.com/Zbm9qAqy0E — KNBR (@KNBR) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The drop-off in production comes at a difficult time for the club. The team has now lost 7 of its last 9 games and trails the San Diego Padres by a single game for the final National League Wild Card spot. Despite being a 2025 All-Star and leading Major League Baseball in innings pitched, Webb is facing scrutiny. His ERA has jumped from 2.62 to 3.38 in just three outings, and the club’s playoff odds are beginning to slip.

The Giants pitching struggles, particularly from their ace, have become the defining story of the second half. And with Webb being as honest as ever, San Francisco fans now wait to see if his accountability can translate back into ace-level dominance—before time runs out.

That challenge becomes even more daunting after the recent Rafael Devers trade, which saw both Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison sent to Boston as part of the package. Their departures have thinned the Giants’ rotation depth at a critical time. With Landen Roupp sidelined by elbow inflammation and Hayden Birdsong recently optioned to Triple-A, the pressure on the seven year veteran has grown exponentially.

Birdsong, who has shown flashes of potential, holds a 4-4 record with a 4.80 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 21 appearances this season. But inconsistency has kept him from solidifying a full-time role, forcing San Francisco to rely even more heavily on Webb as the rotation’s lone anchor.

The fate of the 2025 season may ultimately come down to whether Webb can rediscover his elite form—because after trading away Hicks and Harrison, the team has made it clear they’re all-in on winning now.