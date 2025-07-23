Justin Verlander entered the 2025 season hoping to have an impact on the San Francisco Giants under Bob Melvin. Before Wednesday, Verlander was one of the few starting pitchers without a win. However, he fired five shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves to win his first game. Thanks to a pair of home-runs from Rafael Devers, the Giants cruised to a 9-3 victory.

At 42 years old, Verlander is one of the oldest starters in the league. In his 20th season in MLB, it looks like Father Time has finally caught up with the former Cy Young winner. He was able to turn back the clock against the Braves though, allowing just one hit during his outing. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Verlander is now 1-8 on the season.

Luckily for the Giants, Verlander's struggles have not been contagious. San Francisco is in the middle of another good season under Melvin. They still trail the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West by a few games, though. If Verlander is able to maintain his performance, the Giants could close that gap quickly.

Melvin got a boost to his lineup when San Francisco traded for Devers. His two home-run day marks one of his best games since his introduction to the Giants' roster. His and Verlander's contributions are big pieces of Melvin's plans to contend in the NL this season. The wild card race is a tight one, but San Francisco could do damage if they get in.

Verlander's success is a huge development for Melvin's starting rotation. If he can capture his former glory, he gives the Giants three playoff-ready starters to throw at opponents. San Francisco still wants to add another pitcher at the deadline. However, Verlander's performance against Atlanta is an encouraging sign moving forward.

The former World Series champion is near the end of his career. However, the Giants hope they can squeeze just a little bit more magic out of him as they chase a title of their own.