Just when the San Francisco Giants were starting to lean on one of their breakout arms, the rotation has taken a hit. Right-hander Landen Roupp has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to Wednesday. The news comes at a tough time for a Giants team still searching for rotation consistency ahead of a pivotal series against the New York Mets.

Roupp, 26, has quietly emerged as one of the most reliable pitchers in the Giants' rotation. After impressing in spring training and grabbing the final spot in the rotation, the former UNC Wilmington standout never looked back. Over his last six starts, Roupp gave up just four earned runs, bringing his ERA down to a sharp 3.11 to go along with a 1.43 WHIP across 101.1 innings this season.

Known for his devastating curveball — which he throws more than his fastball — Roupp has carved out a niche with his elite spin and command. His curveball, graded a 70 on the scouting scale by Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton, features upwards of 3,000 RPMs and has held hitters to a .130 average. That pitch has helped Roupp stay consistent even while not overpowering hitters with velocity.

Giants must search for a reliable arm after Landen Roupp goes down

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp (65) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

But now, after his most recent start, Roupp is being shut down from throwing and will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury. With the club already missing consistency at the back end of the rotation and Verlander struggling in his age-42 season, this is a blow to a team clinging to postseason hopes.

Tristan Beck was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. Beck has major league experience and will likely be asked to fill innings in Roupp’s absence. But replacing Roupp’s production won’t be easy.

Since early May, Roupp had been one of the steadiest arms in the Giants' rotation. In that span, he allowed three runs or fewer in every start but one, including five scoreless outings. Despite being under the radar, his 3.27 ERA ranked 13th among NL starters with at least 90 innings pitched — ahead of names like Sonny Gray, Jesús Luzardo, and Dylan Cease.

His advanced metrics suggest he was doing more than just surviving — he was thriving. Roupp ranks in the 82nd percentile in Breaking Run Value and 83rd in Hard-Hit Rate. Even if some regression was looming, there’s no denying how valuable he has been to a rotation that has seen plenty of turbulence.

With the trade deadline fast approaching, San Francisco’s need for another dependable starter has now become even more urgent. If Roupp ends up missing significant time, the Giants will have to act fast — not just to plug a hole, but to keep their postseason aspirations alive.

